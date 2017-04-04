April 4 Enable Midstream Partners Lp
* Enable Midstream announces pipeline expansion serving
Anadarko basin volume growth
* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - Cana and Stack expansion
(case) project and is expected to start at an initial capacity
of 45,000 dth/d in early 2018
* Enable Midstream -signed long-term, fee-based natural gas
transportation agreement with Newfield Exploration company for
205,000 Dekatherms per day
* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - unit has entered
into a 205,000 dth/d firm natural gas transportation agreement
with Newfield Exploration Company
* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - 10-yr contract is
associated with case project, is expected to start at initial
capacity of 45,000 dth/d in early 2018
* Enable Midstream Partners - open seasons for case project,
Kingfisher extension project on enable Oklahoma intrastate
transmission system closed March 28
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: