Feb 21 Enable Midstream Partners Lp -
* Q4 revenue $614 million versus $566 million
* Enable reaffirms 2017 outlook
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common units $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $637.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly natural gas gathered volumes were 3.19 trillion
british thermal units per day for q4 2016
* Says gross margin was $314 million for Q4 2016, a decrease
of $11 million compared to $325 million for q4 2015
* Qtrly crude oil gathered volumes were 21.93 mbbl/d for q4
2016, a decrease of 5 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $2.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text: [bit.ly/2lqlHd7]
Further company coverage: