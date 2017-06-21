June 21 Enablence Technologies Inc:

* Enablence Technologies provides an update on financings

* Enablence Technologies - intends to complete placement financing of up to $6 million principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures on or about june 30

* Enablence Technologies Inc - debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10 pct per annum, payable quarterly commencing on september 30, 2017

* Enablence Technologies Inc - debentures will mature 36 months after issuance

* Enablence Technologies Inc - debentures will be convertible, at option of their holder, into shares at a price of $0.08 per share