GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Enbridge Inc:
* Enbridge Inc announces additional quarterly dividend increase
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent
* Enbridge Inc - directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $0.61 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.