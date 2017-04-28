BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Enbridge Energy Partners Lp:
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Announces conclusion of strategic review and declares distribution for first quarter 2017
* Enbridge Energy Partners - will sell all its interests in midcoast gas gathering and processing business to Enbridge Energy Co for $2.15 billion
* Enbridge Energy Partners - sale proceeds will help permanently fund investment in Bakken pipeline system and provide cash proceeds to repay debt
* Announced termination of its accounts receivable sales agreement with enbridge
* No further restructuring actions are contemplated
* Enbridge Energy Partners - assuming actions gone into effect on Jan 1, expected 2017 adjusted ebitda and distributable cash flow of $1,580 - $1,680 million and $700 - $750 million
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract