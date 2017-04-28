BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge Inc announces conclusion and outcomes of Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. strategic review
* Enbridge - board of Enbridge Energy Partners designate manager announced reduction in EEP's quarterly distribution from US$0.583 to US$0.350 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract