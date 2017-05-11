May 11 Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.57

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.54 including items

* Enbridge inc - company expects to generate consolidated acffo per share of between $3.60 and $3.90 for full 2017 year

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enbridge inc - on may 4, 2017, enbridge increased its quarterly common share dividend by approximately 5% to $0.61 per share