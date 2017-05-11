BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge inc. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.57
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.54 including items
* Enbridge inc - company expects to generate consolidated acffo per share of between $3.60 and $3.90 for full 2017 year
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enbridge inc - on may 4, 2017, enbridge increased its quarterly common share dividend by approximately 5% to $0.61 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: