Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge Inc - adjusted earnings were $522 million or $0.56 per common share for q4
* Enbridge Inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.56
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enbridge Inc - qtrly revenue $9.34 billion versus $8.91 billion
* Q4 revenue view c$9.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says