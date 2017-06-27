BRIEF-Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock
* Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock and the increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share
June 27 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge announces offer by Spectra Energy Capital, Llc to purchase debt securities
* Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase any and all of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2019
* Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase up to $600 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2038, 6.75% unsecured notes due 2032
* Enbridge Inc - any and all tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on July 6, 2017
* Enbridge Inc - maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City Time on July 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 28 Dutch lender ING Groep NV has said it would not finance any of Canada's major pipeline projects, including TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL and Energy East and Enbridge Inc's Line 3, after pressure from activists.