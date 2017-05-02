GLOBAL MARKETS-OPEC disappointment hits oil, stocks; sterling down on UK vote jitters
May 2 Encana Corp-
* Encana delivers strong first quarter results; company's multi-basin advantage drives growth and value
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.11
* Encana Corp qtrly core asset production of 237,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), representing 75 percent of total production
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Encana Corp - infrastructure on schedule to support montney liquids growth to an expected 70,000 bbls/d by 2019
* Says Encana is on track to meet or exceed its 2017 guidance
* Encana Corp qtrly liquids production of 110,900 barrels per day (bbls/d) including oil and plant condensate production of 87,900 bbls/d
* Encana Corp - new permian 12-well pad delivered peak daily production of 14,000 boe/d, including 11,000 bbls/d of oil in quarter
* Encana - as at april 26, had hedged about 81,000 bbls/d of expected 2017 oil, condensate production for balance of year at average price of $51.33/barrel
* Encana - expects to grow oil and condensate production by over 35 percent and total production from core assets by over 20 percent between q4 2016 and q4 2017
* Encana Corp says for 2018, has hedged approximately 31,000 bbls/d of expected oil and condensate production at an average price of $55.45 per bbl
* Encana Corp - "company expects total production will begin to grow from middle of 2017"
* Says has protected between 70 and 75 percent of its expected oil, condensate and natural gas production for remainder of 2017
* Says for 2018, has hedged approximately 500 mmcf/d of expected natural gas production at an average price of $3.06 per mcf
* Encana Corp - in 2018, encana is positioned to grow total production from its core assets between q4 of 2017 and q4 of 2018
* Encana Corp - company delivered q1 production of 317,900 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
