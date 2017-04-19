April 19 Encana Corp:

* Encana firmly on track to maximize value from its condensate-rich Montney asset

* By 2019, co expects its montney asset to produce approximately 70,000 (bbls/d) of liquids, of which majority to be high-margin condensate

* Over its five-year plan, at $55 wti, $3 nymex prices, sees its drilling program to generate non-gaap operating margins of about $14/barrel of oil equivalent