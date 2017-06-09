Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
June 9 Encana Corp:
* Encana announces agreement to sell its Piceance natural gas assets
* Encana Corp - total cash consideration to Encana under transaction is $735 million
* Encana Corp - deal for $735 million
* Encana Corp says has reached an agreement to sell its piceance natural gas assets, located in northwestern colorado, to denver-based caerus oil and gas llc
* Encana Corp - in addition, encana will reduce its midstream commitments by approximately $430 million, on an undiscounted basis
* Encana Corp says estimated year-end 2016 proved reserves were 814 billion cubic feet equivalent (BCFE)
* Encana Corp - in addition, Encana will market Caerus' production related to assets
* Piceance assets include approximately 550,000 net acres of leasehold and approximately 3,100 operated wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 22 Opposites both on and off the water, New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling and U.S. skipper Jimmy Spithill are set for a showdown which could see the Kiwi pretender wrest the America's Cup from his rival.