June 9 Encorp Bhd :

* Unit, Sinmah Development and Sinmah Development JV had entered into a joint venture and shareholders agreement

* Unit to assign developmental rights for land to Sinmah Development JV for 69.7 million rgt

* Encorp group is expected to realise a net gain of about 11.18 million rgt for FYE 2017

* Says the project is expected to contribute positively to Encorp Group's future earnings