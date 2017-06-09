BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 9 Encorp Bhd :
* Unit, Sinmah Development and Sinmah Development JV had entered into a joint venture and shareholders agreement
* Unit to assign developmental rights for land to Sinmah Development JV for 69.7 million rgt
* Encorp group is expected to realise a net gain of about 11.18 million rgt for FYE 2017
* Says the project is expected to contribute positively to Encorp Group’s future earnings Source text : (bit.ly/2sJJS9h) Further company coverage:
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23