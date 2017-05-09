BRIEF-Barclays says 'considering its position' over fraud charges
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges
May 9 Bae Systems PLC:
* Endeavor Robotics - Michael Heffron, former president of Bae Systems PLC, electronics intelligence & support operating group joined Endeavor Robotics' board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains after probing its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street, a weaker yen and hopes for the global economy.