U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 Endeavour Silver Corp:
* Endeavour Silver acquires additional properties in Zacatecas, Mexico
* Endeavour Silver Corp - "drilling is now underway at Calicanto properties and we expect to permit and drill veta grande properties later this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Stratabound announces termination of discussions for a potential acquisition