BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 12 Endeavour Silver Corp
* Endeavour silver completes review of director's agm election status
* At company's annual general meeting on may 3, all director nominees were re-elected to board of directors
* Endeavour silver - mario szotlender did not receive majority of votes cast at meeting in his favour, he tendered his resignation as director of co
* Endeavour silver corp - committee recommended that szotlender's resignation should not be accepted
* Board of directors accordingly declined to accept szotlender's resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PORT SUNLIGHT, England, June 22 Nearly three months after Unilever CEO Paul Polman promised shareholders greater returns coupled with investments to drive growth, the launch of what it calls the biggest laundry breakthrough in a decade will be a key test of whether it can put its money where its mouth is.