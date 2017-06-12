June 12 Endeavour Silver Corp

* Endeavour silver completes review of director's agm election status

* At company's annual general meeting on may 3, all director nominees were re-elected to board of directors

* Endeavour silver - mario szotlender did not receive majority of votes cast at meeting in his favour, he tendered his resignation as director of co

* Endeavour silver corp - committee recommended that szotlender's resignation should not be accepted

* Board of directors accordingly declined to accept szotlender's resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: