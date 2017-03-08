March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:

* Never met with any investment funds nor their advisers over a possible sale of the group

* Spanish paper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday that CVC, Blackstone and KKR were interested in acquiring Enel's stake in Endesa, valued at 15 billion euros. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)