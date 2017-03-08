BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
* Never met with any investment funds nor their advisers over a possible sale of the group
* Spanish paper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday that CVC, Blackstone and KKR were interested in acquiring Enel's stake in Endesa, valued at 15 billion euros. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )