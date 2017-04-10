BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Endo International Plc
* Endo International Plc - currently estimates total Q1 2017 revenues to be between $1,015 million and $1,035 million
* Endo International Plc - Endo currently expects its Q1 2017 EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $440 million and $460 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results