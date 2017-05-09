May 9 Endo International PLC:

* Endo reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.038 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.02 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International PLC sees 2017 total revenues to be between $3.45 billion to $3.60 billion

* Endo International PLC sees 2017 reported diluted gaap loss per share from continuing operations to be between $0.80 and $0.50

* Endo International PLC sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps from continuing operations to be between $3.45 to $3.75

* Endo International PLC - divestiture of its south african subsidiary, Litha Healthcare Group, to Acino Pharma AG is expected to close in Q2 of 2017

* Endo International PLC - during first-quarter 2017, company recorded total combined pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $204 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International PLC - in April 2017, endo refinanced its $3.7 billion existing credit agreement

* Endo International - recorded Q1 2017 restructuring cash charges of $15 million related to its restructuring program