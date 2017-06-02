June 2 Endocyte Inc:

* Endocyte announces clinical updates for EC1456 and EC1169

* Endocyte Inc - continuing EC1169 program in taxane-exposed patients, but ending clinical development of EC1456 and of EC1169 in taxane-naïve patients

* Endocyte Inc - ‍restructuring to reduce workforce by approximately 40%; will maintain core competencies and preserve capital for highest priority programs​

* Endocyte Inc - refocusing efforts on chimeric antigen receptor t-cell (car t-cell) and dual-targeted dna crosslinker drug ec2629 programs

* Endocyte Inc - ‍endocyte will stop enrollment of taxane-naïve mcrpc patients in ec1169 trial​

* Endocyte Inc - plans to stop enrollment in ec1456 trial

* Endocyte inc says as a result of this restructuring, company is revising its guidance for 2017

* Endocyte - will narrow ec1169 development program to focus only on cohort of taxane-exposed, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients

* Endocyte inc - anticipates one-time charges of approximately $2.4 million related to termination benefits and accelerated closure of ec1456 trial

* Endocyte inc - expects its cash balance at end of 2017 to be approximately $105 million, with a more substantial positive impact from restructuring beginning in 2018

* Endocyte- ‍interim assessment confirmed clinical activity of drug in taxane-exposed cohort with partial response in one patient, stable disease in other patients

* Endocyte Inc - top-line efficacy assessment of expansion phase of EC1169 phase 1 trial is expected before end of 2017

* Endocyte Inc - plans to file its IND for ec2629 in mid-2017, which includes a potent DNA-targeted warhead with clinically proven activity

