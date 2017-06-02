June 2 Endocyte Inc:
* Endocyte announces clinical updates for EC1456 and EC1169
* Endocyte Inc - continuing EC1169 program in taxane-exposed
patients, but ending clinical development of EC1456 and of
EC1169 in taxane-naïve patients
* Endocyte Inc - restructuring to reduce workforce by
approximately 40%; will maintain core competencies and preserve
capital for highest priority programs
* Endocyte Inc - refocusing efforts on chimeric antigen
receptor t-cell (car t-cell) and dual-targeted dna crosslinker
drug ec2629 programs
* Endocyte Inc - endocyte will stop enrollment of
taxane-naïve mcrpc patients in ec1169 trial
* Endocyte Inc - plans to stop enrollment in ec1456 trial
* Endocyte Inc says anticipates one-time charges of
approximately $2.4 million related to termination benefits and
accelerated closure of ec1456 trial
* Endocyte inc says as a result of this restructuring,
company is revising its guidance for 2017
* Endocyte inc - company plans to file its IND for ec2629
in mid-2017, which includes a potent DNA-targeted warhead with
clinically proven activity
* Endocyte - will narrow ec1169 development program to
focus only on cohort of taxane-exposed, metastatic
castration-resistant prostate cancer patients
* Endocyte inc says now expects its cash balance at end of
2017 to be approximately $105 million
* Endocyte inc - expects its cash balance at end of 2017 to
be approximately $105 million, with a more substantial positive
impact from restructuring beginning in 2018
* Endocyte- interim assessment confirmed clinical activity
of drug in taxane-exposed cohort with partial response in one
patient, stable disease in other patients
* Endocyte Inc - top-line efficacy assessment of expansion
phase of EC1169 phase 1 trial is expected before end of 2017
* Endocyte Inc says expects more substantial positive impact
from restructuring beginning in 2018
* Endocyte - advancing work with Seattle children's research
institute aimed at bringing its car t-cell bi-specific adaptor
molecule to clinic in 2018
