BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
May 4 Endologix Inc
* Endologix reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $42.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $193 million to $200 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 0 to 4 percent
* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.83 to $0.86
* Endologix - Endologix reaffirms its previously issued revenue guidance and continues to anticipate 2017 revenue to be in range of $193 million to $200 million
* Endologix Inc - total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $36.0 million as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rOGecL) Further company coverage: