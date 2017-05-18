BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 ENDOR AG:
* FY GROUP SALES OF EUR 11.04 MILLION AFTER EUR 10.97 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO EUR 868,000 AFTER EUR 1.363 MILLION IN 2015
* SEES HIGHER SALES AND GROUP PROFIT IN 2017
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer