May 18 ENDOR AG:

* FY GROUP SALES OF EUR 11.04 MILLION AFTER EUR 10.97 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO EUR 868,000 AFTER EUR 1.363 MILLION IN 2015

* SEES HIGHER SALES AND GROUP PROFIT IN 2017