BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:
* Endurance International Group announces successful pricing of $1,697 million senior secured refinancing term loans
* Pricing of its $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans due February 2023
* Expects to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $22 million on an annual basis as a result of this refinancing
* Priced the $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans at an interest rate of LIBOR + 400
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.