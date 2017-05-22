May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance international group announces potential refinancing of its senior secured term loans

* Endurance international group holdings inc - confirming its previously announced 2017 gaap revenue, adjusted ebitda and free cash flow guidance

* Endurance - potential refinancing of senior secured term loans to reduce interest expense and extend maturity of term loans that currently mature in nov 2019

* Company's free cash flow guidance does not reflect impact of potential refinancing

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.75, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S