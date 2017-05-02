May 2 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance International Group reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $295.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $286.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - total subscribers on platform were approximately 5.304 million at March 31, 2017

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc sees 4 - 5 pct increase in GAAP revenue for fiscal 2017

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc sees 12 - 14 pct increase in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - average revenue per subscriber, or ARPS, for Q1 of 2017 was $18.43, compared to $15.41 for Q1 2016

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - excluding impact of constant contact, ARPS for Q1 of 2017 was $13.71, compared to $13.72 for Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: