June 14 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - entered into refinancing amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of june 14, 2017

* Endurance International- pursuant to refinancing amendment, co borrowed $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans due february 2023

* Endurance International - proceeds were used to repay 2019 term loans and 2023 term loans

* Endurance International - expects to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $22 million on annual basis as result of this refinancing

* Endurance International - refinancing term loans will mature on february 9, 2023, extending maturity of 2019 term loans