June 14 Endurance International Group Holdings
Inc:
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - entered into
refinancing amendment to third amended and restated credit
agreement dated as of june 14, 2017
* Endurance International- pursuant to refinancing
amendment, co borrowed $1,697 million refinancing first-lien
term loans due february 2023
* Endurance International - proceeds were used to repay 2019
term loans and 2023 term loans
* Endurance International - expects to reduce cash interest
expense by approximately $22 million on annual basis as result
of this refinancing
* Endurance International - refinancing term loans will
mature on february 9, 2023, extending maturity of 2019 term
loans
Source text - bit.ly/2rwD2lY
