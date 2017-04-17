BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 17 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:
* Endurance announces CEO transition plan
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - company confirms gaap revenue, adjusted ebitda, and free cash flow guidance for 2017
* Endurance International Group - board initiates search for successor; Hari Ravichandran to remain CEO until successor is appointed
* Endurance International Group - board of directors and its chief executive officer Hari Ravichandran have adopted a CEO transition plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: