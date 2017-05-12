BRIEF-RBI says interest rate on FRB 2020 for HY June 21 to Dec 20 is 6.39 pct p.a
May 12 Endurance Technologies Ltd:
* Announced voluntarily separation scheme for all eligible permanent workmen on the rolls of its four plants in Pune Source text: (bit.ly/2pqwAkm) Further company coverage:
* Says approved proposal for acquisition of 100% equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited (LGM) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: