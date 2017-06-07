PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Enduro Royalty Trust:
* Enduro Royalty Trust announces sponsor's entry into agreements to sell properties in the Permian Basin
* Enduro Royalty Trust - total purchase price, subject to ordinary closing adjustments, is $50.4 million
* Enduro Royalty Trust - Enduro has entered into eight separate purchase and sale agreements to divest certain acreage and associated production in Permian Basin
* Enduro Royalty Trust - will seek, through a vote of co's unitholders, a release of co's net profits interest in divestiture properties
* Enduro Royalty Trust -will seek release of co's net profits interest in exchange for unitholders receiving 80% of net proceeds of sale of properties
* Enduro Royalty Trust - anticipates net proceeds to co's unitholders of about $40 million, which is net of anticipated expenses to be incurred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
