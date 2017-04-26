April 26 ENEA AB

* Q1 REVENUE 141.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 120.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 23.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 26.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* "OUR OBJECTIVE FOR FULL YEAR 2017 IS TO ACHIEVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH, AND IMPROVED OPERATING PROFIT COMPARED TO 2016 BEFORE NON-RECURRING COSTS"

* SAYS EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING PROFITS TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF-YEAR 2017