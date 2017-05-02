May 2 Enea

* Enea informs about increased financial significance of dispute with larger customer

* Says dispute has subsequently extended to now also include a one-sided price reduction that customer is introducing

* Based on the latest royalty report from the customer, the financial impact of the unilaterally introduced price cut is now growing

* The discrepancy between agreed price and the lower price the customer unilaterally is applying, was previously of limited financial significance but now represents a negative difference of more than 6 mln SEK in royalty for the second quarter of 2017 and is estimated to potentially reach between 20 and 30 mln SEK for the full year of 2017

* Enea invoices the customer according to the existing agreement and through dialogue and customary reminders urges the customer to pay accordingly