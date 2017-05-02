May 2 Enea
* Enea informs about increased financial significance of
dispute with larger customer
* Says dispute has subsequently extended to now also include
a one-sided price reduction that customer is introducing
* Based on the latest royalty report from the customer, the
financial impact of the unilaterally introduced price cut is now
growing
* The discrepancy between agreed price and the lower price
the customer unilaterally is applying, was previously of limited
financial significance but now represents a negative difference
of more than 6 mln SEK in royalty for the second quarter of 2017
and is estimated to potentially reach between 20 and 30 mln SEK
for the full year of 2017
* Enea invoices the customer according to the existing
agreement and through dialogue and customary reminders urges the
customer to pay accordingly
