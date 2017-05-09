AIRSHOW-Lockheed launches new version of Super Hercules aircraft
June 20 Lockheed Martin Corp launched on Tuesday a new version of its Super Hercules military transport aircraft at the Paris Air Show, meant for use in special operations.
May 9 Enel says:
* Starts building 298 megawatt wind farm in the United States
* To invest around $435 million in the project
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units