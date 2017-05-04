GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
May 4 Enerflex Ltd:
* Enerflex reports first quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.28
* Qtrly revenue $354.8 million versus $271.7 million
* Enerflex Ktd - in quarter, recorded bookings of $318.7 million, increase of 390% compared to $65.0 million recorded in Q1 of 2016
* Enerflex Ltd - "continues to see a strong bookings trend after end of quarter with approximately $250 million of bookings recorded already during Q2"
* Q1 end backlog $692.2 million versus $334.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
