May 4 Enerflex Ltd:

* Enerflex reports first quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.28

* Qtrly revenue $354.8 million versus $271.7 million

* Enerflex Ktd - in quarter, recorded bookings of $318.7 million, increase of 390% compared to $65.0 million recorded in Q1 of 2016

* Enerflex Ltd - "continues to see a strong bookings trend after end of quarter with approximately $250 million of bookings recorded already during Q2"

* Q1 end backlog $692.2 million versus $334.9 million