UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 2 Enerflex Ltd:
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Says Q4 recorded bookings of $262.2 million, a 53.7% increase compared to $170.6 million recorded in Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly revenue C$343.4 million versus C$358.5 million
* Q4 revenue view c$315.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Engineered systems backlog in Q4 2016 was $621.4 million, up 45.5%
* Enerflex Ltd - expect bookings to exceed $190 million in North America for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.