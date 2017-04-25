BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Energen Corp
* Energen Corp- effective april 21 entered into a sixth amendment to its credit agreement - sec filing
* Energen-Amendment changes credit agreement to increase amount of borrowing base to $1.4 billion as a result of april 1, 2017 scheduled redetermination
* Energen Corp - aggregate commitment under credit agreement did not change and remains at $1.05 billion - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.