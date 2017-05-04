BRIEF-Changshu Automotive Trim says dividend payment date on June 28
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
May 4 Energica Motor Company SpA:
* Energica Motor Company INC sales department signs commercial agreement in New Hampshire with Rocket Moto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
* Australian Competition Tribunal authorises proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts