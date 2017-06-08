June 8 Energizer Holdings Inc:

* Energizer Holdings, Inc. appoints Timothy Gorman interim chief financial officer

* Reaffirming its previously announced adjusted EPS outlook for fiscal year 2017 of $2.75 to $2.85

* Energizer Holdings Inc says reaffirming its previously announced adjusted EPS outlook for fiscal year 2017 of $2.75 to $2.85

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Energizer holdings inc - Gorman will succeed Brian K. Hamm, who is leaving company to pursue other opportunities

* Energizer holdings inc - has retained Russell Reynolds associates to identify a permanent CFO and will consider both internal and external candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: