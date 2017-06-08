June 8 Energizer Holdings Inc:
* Energizer Holdings, Inc. appoints Timothy Gorman interim
chief financial officer
* Reaffirming its previously announced adjusted EPS outlook
for fiscal year 2017 of $2.75 to $2.85
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Energizer holdings inc - Gorman will succeed Brian K.
Hamm, who is leaving company to pursue other opportunities
* Energizer holdings inc - has retained Russell Reynolds
associates to identify a permanent CFO and will consider both
internal and external candidates
