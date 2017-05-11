May 11 EnerGulf Resources Inc:
* EnerGulf Resources Inc. corporate update
* Executed a term sheet to acquire an additional 20 percent
interest in Selectron Shallow and Canoe Prospects in Gulf of
Mexico
* Intends to complete private placement of units for gross
proceeds of up to CAD$5 million at post-consolidation price of
CAD$0.10 per unit
* Subject to required approvals, EnerGulf will undergo a
consolidation of its outstanding securities on a 5 for 1 basis
