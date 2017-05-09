May 9 Energy Fuels Inc:

* Energy Fuels Inc - two representatives of large shareholders of co's stock have expressed an interest in joining co's board of directors

* Says these two individuals will be considered for appointment to co's board following agm

* Energy Fuels - upon appointment of messrs. Eshleman and kirkwood, board and management of co will hold or represent about 11.7 pct of outstanding shares of co