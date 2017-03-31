UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Energy Fuels Inc:
* Energy Fuels Inc - effective July 1, 2017, Mark S. Chalmers will become president, as well as chief operating officer, of Energy Fuels
* Energy Fuels Inc - Chalmers is currently company's COO, a position he has held since July 1, 2016
* Energy Fuels Inc - Stephen P. Antony, who is currently president and CEO of company, will continue in his role as ceo after July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.