BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
May 5 Energy Fuels Inc
* Energy Fuels announces Q1-2017 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $3.8 million
* Uranium production totaled 92,000 pounds of u(3)o(8) during quarter
* Company expects to produce 675,000 pounds in year ending December 31, 2017
* Began fulfilling a toll processing contract which is expected to result in $6.50 million revenue for 2017, of which $0.26 million realized during Q1 Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.