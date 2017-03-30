BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Energy Recovery Inc
* Energy recovery announces share repurchase program
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand
Energy recovery inc - approved a share repurchase program that authorizes company to purchase up to $15 million of company's outstanding common stock
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018