BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Energy Transfer Equity LP
* Energy Transfer Equity invests $300 million in Sunoco LP through preferred equity private placement
* Energy Transfer Equity LP says proceeds from preferred unit issuance will be used by Sun to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - purchase of Sun preferred units by Ete has been approved by board of directors of both partnerships
* Energy Transfer Equity - distribution rate of 10.00 pct/annum of stated liquidation preference of $25.00 to change to annual floating rate of 3-month libor plus spread of 8.0 pct
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018