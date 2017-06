May 18 Energy Transfer Equity LP

* Energy Transfer Partners L.P. announces tender offer to purchase common units of Penntex Midstream Partners LP for $20.00 per unit in cash

* Energy Transfer Partners LP - expects to pay offer consideration from cash on hand and/or borrowings under ETP's credit facilities

* Energy Transfer Partners LP - tender offer will expire on June 19, 2017