BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Energy Transfer Partners Lp
* Energy transfer partners lp - on may 10, 2017, energy transfer partners, l.p. Entered into an equity distribution agreement
* Energy transfer partners - may sell partnership's common units representing limited partner interests having an aggregate offering price of up to $1 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q2yBS9) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.