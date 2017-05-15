May 15 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc:

* Proved reserves as of March 31, based on forward strip commodity pricing for oil, natural gas estimated to be 113.7 mmboe

* Provided final results of independently engineered reserves report prepared by Netherland Sewell & Associates as of March 31

* NSAI's report estimates total SEC proved reserves as of March 31, 2017 to be 109.4 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: