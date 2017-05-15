BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc:
* Proved reserves as of March 31, based on forward strip commodity pricing for oil, natural gas estimated to be 113.7 mmboe
* Provided final results of independently engineered reserves report prepared by Netherland Sewell & Associates as of March 31
* NSAI's report estimates total SEC proved reserves as of March 31, 2017 to be 109.4 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics