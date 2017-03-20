March 20 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc:
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast retains Morgan Stanley to assist
with strategic plan
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - decision to retain a financial
advisor follows successful completion of its financial
restructuring process
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - board of directors is also
continuing its previously announced process to identify a
permanent chief executive officer
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - board has retained an
executive search firm, and a number of highly qualified
individuals have already been identified
