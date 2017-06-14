BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Energy Xxi Gulf Coast Inc:
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast provides operational update
* Says implemented additional workforce reductions
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct which will result in severance and separation expenses of approximately $2.5 million in q2
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast-will realize total of about $8 million-$8.5 million annualized general,administrative and lease operating expense savings from reduction
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct, will result in severance, separation expenses of about $2.5 million in q2 of this year
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.