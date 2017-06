June 22 Enernoc Inc

* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m

* Enernoc inc - egpna will commence a tender offer to acquire all of enernoc's shares of common stock for $7.67 per share

* Enernoc inc says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of enernoc

* Enernoc - enel group will purchase enernoc for $7.67 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing company at over $300 million, including enernoc's net debt