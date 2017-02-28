Feb 28 Cleantech Invest Oyj:

* Enersize attracts strategic industrial investors and secures commitments for planned listing on Stockholm First North

* Enersize completed a private placement of approximately EUR 1.2 million ($1.27 million) in preparation for its planned IPO during Q2

* Cleantech Invest is largest shareholder in Enersize with an ownership of 36.6 pct